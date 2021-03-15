The wick I had Vicente Moreno since the season started it starts to run out. The fire that stoked his Spanish, a team that completed a remarkable first round (45 points), has been consumed day after day due to different circumstances, and now the Blue and Whites are looking at the last 13 of LaLiga SmartBank pending what Almería, Sporting, Leganés or Mallorca do and with encounters before direct rivals in between. The coach is undoubtedly facing the first delicate moment of a season with no margin for error.

Moreno was always the first choice of the sports management, headed by Rufete, and the CEO, Josep Maria Duran. His experience was an endorsement. Three ascents with Nastic Y Majorca, one of them to First, a marked leadership in their squads and a game at least balanced. An ideal coach for a squad injured by the debacle of the previous year, forced not to leave the RCDE Stadium due to market conditions. Here’s one of the double-edged weapons that has been eroding performance.

The message once the season was over was clear: around 80% of the players wanted to leave the club. Finally, Espanyol’s inflexibility to sell below its market price changed the plan. Moreno reached a minimum pact with some players forced mostly to play in Second, but with a career superior to that of other rivals. The squad was the most expensive in the history of the category, full of classics from Primera. The ball began to roll and the points fell into the bag more easily than expected, even the team broke their unbeaten record and he averaged an average of 100 points, data that were welcomed with caution in the dressing room.

But Espanyol was not an author team. “We have been here for four months and you have to see one evolution but it is a short time. On my old computer we were three years and the longer you are in a team there are more automatisms “the technician declared in December. Far from reality, this time. Espanyol has not evolved. Although the data places the parakeet team as one of the most offensive and scoring teams, in this second round it has been losing balance. Defensively he has received a goal in each game on average, while in attack he has lost dynamism and efficiency, even in games such as against him. Lugo or the Mirandés the rivals had the same or even more occasions. Beyond the areas, he has not been able to control the matches since the game.

The coach has been polishing his line-up to keep it fixed for several days, with players like Calero, Vargas, Mérida, Wu Lei or Vadillo with hardly any ownership for two months, a risk in the management that has not been accompanied by the jump in the classification that was expected. With less margin, the technician will face on Saturday against the Logroñés practically a final. Victory would permanently close the wound, but all that is not winning would add uncertainty to his figure in the complex universe of Chen yansheng and your team.

