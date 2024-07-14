Sunday, July 14, 2024, 1:07 PM











What happened this Saturday in Pennsylvania, where a 20-year-old shot Donald Trump, will be the subject of hours of conversation around the world. The events, however, happened at top speed. In just seven minutes, the public went from enthusiastically welcoming the former president, who was going up on stage to offer his last rally before the Republican convention, to hearing the first shot. A few seconds later, the tycoon had already left the scene escorted and with his face and ear covered in blood. But every moment of the event is full of history. This is how the attack was – as the FBI has described it – minute by minute.

17.00 hours (23.00 in Spain) Trump supporters await his entrance

Thousands of people wait in the sun for Trump’s arrival at the Butler Farm Show.



Brendan McDermid/Reuters





There is not a pin to drop at the Butler Farm Show. There, at the fairgrounds of a small farming town in the state of Pennsylvania, Donald Trump is scheduled to start his last rally before the Republican convention that will make him party leader and candidate for the White House at 5 p.m. (local time, 11 p.m. in Spain). But the tycoon is giving no signs, it seems that he is late. The doors of the complex have already been open for four hours, where thousands of people are waiting under the sun. The thermometer is around 32 degrees.

18.03 hours (00.03 in Spain) The former president appears on the scene

Trump enters the scene. He arrives a little over an hour late, but the crowd gathered at the Butler County Fairgrounds doesn’t seem to mind. They clap, they shout… while ‘God bless the USA’ by country singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood plays. A true anthem for Republicans. The former president spends a couple of minutes greeting and cheering his supporters, many dressed in red and white, the colours of his campaign. On this occasion, the tycoon has decided to put on a navy blue suit – without a tie – and wear his cap with the slogan ‘MAGA’ (Make America Great Again).

18.05 hours (00.05 in Spain) The rally begins with one of the Republicans’ flagship topics: immigration

The former president, wearing his ‘MAGA’ cap, addresses the audience.



Reuters





In an atmosphere of euphoria, aware that Joe Biden’s bad moment benefits his rival’s campaign, the Republican candidate begins his speech: He is delighted with the number of people gathered in Butler. “I wish the fake news would show it,” he says. The tycoon begins a monologue about the “hell” to which the United States is heading and does not take – not even five minutes – to bring up one of his favorite topics: immigration. He looks to the right and begins to describe a graph with figures on the foreign population.

18.12 hours (00.12 in Spain) Shots are heard

Several officers rush towards Trump to protect him.



Reuters





Boom! The first shot is heard. The former president is holding on to the lectern in the middle of his speech, which he abruptly interrupts and touches his right ear. Boom! Another shot. Boom! The third. Trump tries to hide behind the lectern while members of the Secret Service are on alert: “Get on the ground! Get on the ground! Get on the ground! Get on the ground!” The shots are heard in bursts. The rally-goers scream, they crouch down, nobody understands what is happening although most have an idea. Three agents throw themselves on the tycoon to protect him and escort him out. He says goodbye with his fist raised and his face covered in blood.

18.42 hours (00.42 in Spain) First statements from the Secret Service and the former president’s campaign team

The US Secret Service issued a very brief initial statement, although it confirmed that there was “an incident” at the election event and also that the former president was now “safe.” Trump’s campaign team issued a statement almost at the same time to report that the tycoon “is doing well and is being examined at a local medical center.”

19.24 hours (1.24 in Spain) Shooting report: attacker and an election attendee dead

The Butler County District Attorney offers a summary of the shooting, with the fairgrounds now empty and America hanging on to what will likely be the event of the year. The shooter, later named Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot dead at the scene and a rally-goer was also killed.

20.13 hours (2.13 in Spain) Biden reacts to the incident: “There is no place in the US for this kind of violence”

Joe Biden speaks from Delaware after hearing of Trump’s shooting.



Samuel Corum/AFP





President Joe Biden, who has been under fire for weeks due to his apparent deterioration in cognitive abilities, has spoken out about the attack on his rival on his way to the White House. He does so from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he is spending the weekend. “Look, there is no place in America for this kind of violence. It is sick. It is sick,” he condemns in his message. The Democratic candidate explains that he has tried unsuccessfully to speak to Trump on the phone and that he hopes to do so in the next few hours.

20.42 hours (2.42 in Spain) Trump’s first words, giving his medical report and calling what happened “incredible”

Trump speaks for the first time since the shooting that left him slightly injured. He uses his own network, Truth Social, to thank the police and offer his condolences to the family of the supporter who lost his life in the incident. “It is incredible that such an act could happen in our country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” he writes. “I was shot with a bullet that went through the top of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong because I heard a whistling sound, gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet go through my skin. There was a lot of bleeding, so I realized what was happening,” he says in a medical report. And he ends the message with a “God bless America!”