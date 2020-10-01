Russia may reach a plateau in terms of the number of coronavirus infections within two weeks. Such terms were determined by Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel, reports TASS…

At the same time, the specialist said that the maximum number of cases per day is unlikely to exceed nine thousand people. “Maybe in a few days or a couple of weeks we will reach this level,” she said.

Pshenichnaya stressed that the timing of Russia’s reaching a plateau in terms of the number of infected people depends on the level of consciousness of citizens. According to her, if citizens follow the measures recommended by Rospotrebnazor, the increase in cases of the disease will soon stop.

Earlier, Pshenichnaya allowed the introduction of additional restrictions in the event of a worsening situation with the coronavirus in Russia. She explained that everything will depend on the dynamics of the incidence and new restrictive measures may be needed as it grows.

Over the past day in Russia, 8481 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in 84 regions of the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,176,286 cases of coronavirus in 85 regions, 20,722 deaths and 958,257 recoveries have been identified in the country.