After the passes elections, the importance of start of the pre-campaigns and internal processes of the political parties for the selection of the candidates for the governorship of Hidalgo.

They are already on everyone’s agenda political parties and possible alliances to determine who would be the profiles that will apply for this position, coupled with many characters, women and men, who pretend self-rate as the most appropriate. All have passed through the triumph arch the rules of the democratic game, ignoring that the campaigns have periods of duration that depend on regulations that put the corresponding authorities, as the State Electoral Institute

Pre-campaigns must be incorporated into the reality of the political system to prevent anticipated acts, since it also affects the equity of the the right of any Mexican to participate in the contest with a view to 2022.

An example is the case that Hidalgo is living with issues of some secretariats such as Mobility and Transportation, whose owner, José Luis Guevara Muñoz, has given a new project to taxi drivers with names that refer to campaign slogans like the ones employed in municipalities such as Mineral de la Reforma, which leaves us doubt that if it is a personal matter or a strategy to boot out of time. Anyway, the one who can suffer media consequences and of public opinion is the governor Omar Fayad Meneses, who has played a great role, but in this way you can divert attention from everything you do by some strategy wrong. _

Sarkis Mikel Jeitani



