Gas pipeline near Alushta to be restored in 10 days after fire

The gas pipeline near Alushta is planned to be restored in ten days after the fire. The timing of the restoration work was announced by the acting Minister of Fuel and Energy of Crimea Vladimir Voronkin, reports RIA News.

“Preliminary, the period of restoration work will be approximately 7-10 days,” Voronkin specified.

There are currently 14 populated areas without gas supply. However, the incident on the gas pipeline did not affect the work of children’s camps and kindergartens. “All these institutions are provided with electrical equipment and can do without gas,” explained the Crimean operational headquarters.

The gas distribution unit caught fire on July 6. According to preliminary data, the cause of the incident was an accident on the networks. The fire spread to a forest area near Alushta. The total area of ​​the fire was 4.2 thousand square meters. The fire was extinguished.