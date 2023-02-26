Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

In February 2022, the Federal Chancellor announced the “turn of the era”. A year later, the Bundeswehr Association is still critical of the state of the Bundeswehr.

Munich/Berlin – Olaf Scholz’ announcement of the “turning point” was almost a year ago. On February 27, he announced that he would invest 100 billion euros in the German armed forces. A reaction to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. A year after this announcement, the head of the Bundeswehr Association draws a critical interim balance. The Bundeswehr is currently neither fully operational nor ready to defend itself. The development must proceed much faster.

Bundeswehrverband calls for real and noticeable change – “Otherwise it was that with the turning point”

“Since then, nothing has noticeably improved for the soldiers,” said the head of the Bundeswehr Association, André Wüstner picture on sunday. In the short time this is hardly possible, “but it needs more speed,” he affirmed. Progress must be made in a wide variety of areas such as materials, personnel and infrastructure. In this legislative period, a real and noticeable change in the troops is needed. “Otherwise it was the turning point,” said Wüstner.

The Bundeswehr Association does not consider the Bundeswehr to be fully operational. © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

According to Wüstner, the Bundeswehr was not operational and ready to defend itself even at the beginning of the Ukraine war. “It is currently fulfilling the assigned orders, but that is nothing compared to what we will have to bring to NATO in the future,” said the head of the Bundeswehr Association. The material deliveries to the Ukraine created further gaps. “I doubt whether we can fulfill the commitments to NATO from 2025 onwards if we don’t finally accelerate. Germany has pledged around 60 aircraft, 20 ships, 20,000 soldiers and 7,000 vehicles.”

Bundeswehrverband takes critical stock after a year of “turning point”

Procurement of materials is still going much too slowly. “To date, we have not had a single self-propelled howitzer that we handed over to the Ukraine last year, or even new spare parts packages for it,” explained Wüstner. “As a result, more of our few remaining howitzers are already being decommissioned and used as a spare parts store,” he added. The consequence is that the material operational readiness of the artillery troop continues to decrease.

Germany must think bigger again when it comes to armaments. “There will only be a turnaround in production if the industry is informed at an early stage how many battle tanks, ammunition and guns the Bundeswehr will need in the next two to five years and if you give purchase guarantees for them,” he said. “It must be possible for ten instead of three Leopard tanks to roll off the production line every month.” Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also painted a bleak picture of the Bundeswehr. He does not think that the 100 billion euros for the Bundeswehr will be enough to increase it. (vk/dpa)