Liam Neeson returns with a new and exciting thriller and action movie, as we are used to. Is about ‘Time Trial’, film in which the British actor will play a businessman who lives in Berlin and who must do everything possible to save his family. Also, this thriller action is a remake of the film ‘The unknown’, which premiered in 2015. For this reason, if you want to know where to see ‘Time Trial’, here we tell you all the details.

Where to see the movie ‘Time Trial’?

Liam Neeson stars in ‘Time Trial’. Photo: Lionsgate Films

For now, ‘Time Trial’, film starring Liam Neeson and directed by Nimród Antal, It is available in theaters in Peru. For this reason, the actor’s fans will be able to enjoy this new film in movie theaters. Cineplanet, Cinepolis, Cinemark, UVK, etc.

When was ‘Time Trial’ released?

The film ‘Time Trial’ premiered last Thursday, August 24 in all theaters in Peru. This new installment by actor Liam Neeson, who has starred in films such as ‘Non-Stop: Non-Stop’, ‘The Passenger’ and ‘Relentless Search’, came to our country to win over all action movie fans.

What is ‘Time Trial’ about?

Liam Neeson will be the protagonist of this action plot that will give life to the character Matt Turner, an American businessman living in Berlin, Germany, who in the course of a normal day finds himself in a bind. This moment is when he begins a race against time, as he seeks to save his family and his own life. When taking his children to school, he receives a suspicious call that tells him that his car is full of explosives. In order to safeguard his family, he begins to follow all the instructions given to him by call.