Picture: Manufacturer

Time travel

This Friday, April 23, ARD Alpha will broadcast a series of old television programs from 8:15 p.m. on the two-wheel renaissance of the early seventies. In Germany, too, motorcycles were ridden again back then, for joy and no longer because you didn’t own a car. The oldest films are from 1969, and the range goes back to the eighties. In a report by the SDR you can see the Schwenninger motorcycle show and Friedel Münch with his mammoth (photo). A piece from the Munich evening show introduces the then new / 5 series from BMW, Ernst Henne, at 65 years old, is racing through fields and corridors. The Harley-Klub Berlin, 1975 without a helmet on the autobahn, three friends with a slurry pump and a CB 250 T on tour – it will be a real journey through time. Repetitions on April 24th and 26th. (lle.)