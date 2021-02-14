E.in Hering was named after him, a schnapps, very, very many streets, an apple, the capital of North Dakota, a hut in Silesia, a mineral water, a sunflower, an archipelago in the Pacific. The admiration that was bestowed on the first German Chancellor, Otto von Bismarck, was, to put it in a modern way, quite diverse. If you add all the steles, obelisks and memorial stones that were placed in the city’s green spaces for the unifier of the Reich, you can imagine Germany around 1900 as a Bismarck theme park.

The cult of personality reached its literal climax in the Bismarck Towers. After Bismarck’s death in 1898, massive, defiant solitaires grew into the sky all over the empire, which were supposed to secure a memory that would shape the landscape. These towers rarely had names; it was clear who was meant anyway. Some were even equipped with fireplaces, in which bad luck should blaze on occasions like the summer solstice – in heartfelt consumption to the “most German of Germans”, as it was called in a nationwide appeal by students at the time.

In the shadow of the towers

The fire has long been out. The 146 Bismarck towers that are still preserved today are more of a shadowy existence than monsters in the outskirts of the city that are ridiculed by people. This is doing them an injustice. The proclamation of the German Empire on January 18, 1871 is often understood as the “foundation of an empire from above”. The Bismarck Towers are the opposite. They were created through local initiatives from below and should not be confused with the pompous monumental monuments with which Wilhelm II paid homage to his grandfather Wilhelm I at the end of the 19th century.

That is why we did not go to the Kyffhäuser Monument and the Deutsches Eck on the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Empire. Nor did we go to Friedrichsruh, Bismarck’s grand old man’s seat near Hamburg, where the Chancellor, who was dismissed in 1890, had withdrawn grumbling, and certainly not to the Free and Hanseatic City itself, where a 34-meter-high granite statue was erected for him in 1906 above the Elbe.



The tower in Calbe.

:



Image: Moeskes





Last year, there was a real culture war over the serious-looking man with sword and cloak (the term originated in Bismarck’s time, it means the pushing back of the Catholic Church from the areas of responsibility of the state). Quite a few wanted to tear down the newly renovated “Hanseatic Roland” immediately, since it stood for German imperialism and colonialism, which should now be extinguished forever. One pastor even suggested cutting off the head and placing it on a wagon, after all, that’s how the memorial was delivered at the time.

We can’t do anything with such self-loving excess morality. That is why we did not go to the mouth of the Elbe, but to the Middle Elbe in Saxony-Anhalt. There they have always made it a few sizes smaller with the tall, 1.93 meter tall man, who was born in 1815 in Schönhausen Palace in the Altmark and held his first public office as dikemaster of Jerichow. Bismarck’s birthplace is now a museum, but much smaller and more modest than his old home near Hamburg, which is also due to the fact that the GDR had large parts of the building blown up in 1958.