Working in the editorial office is sometimes like traveling back in time. So we backed the R5 into our spot in the underground car park (no beepers, no camera, no parking machine, no power steering, perfect overview), said goodbye and paused. Our colleague had parked his Xpeng G9 next door; hopefully he could leave this undignified task to the lidar, camera, radar and on-board computer and no longer have to get his hands dirty on the steering wheel.