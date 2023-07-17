At last summer vacation 2023 is coming! So it’s time to start packing, butHow long will the holiday season last? According to the Secretary of Public Education (SEP)?

The school calendar of the SEP 2022-2023 is about to end, giving a vacation season to the students of the basic level, preschool, primary and secondary.

Subsequently, the new school calendar 2023-2024, which has already been shared in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and includes all the breaks, bridges and holiday periods.

Although there are already several states that have already gone on vacation, most will finish the school year this July, so it is time to start planning your next trip.

It should be remembered that the official calendar of the SEP, for the 2022-2023 cycle indicated that the end of courses would be on July 27; however, he made a change in the last few days.

It is time to plan your vacation to a tourist attraction in Mexico (Elizabeth Ruiz / Cuartoscuro)

The Intensive Continuing Training Workshop that had been prepared to take place from June 5 to 9, will now be held from July 20 and will not have the presence of students.

When are the 2023 summer holidays at the SEP?

According to SEP calendarthe istart of summer vacation in most states, it is the July 20th; that is to say, that the wednesday 19 It will be the last day that minors attend classes.

School Calendar 2023-2024 SEP (Courtesy)

Since that date, basic level students it will be more than five weeksthat is to say more than a month, in vacation; a good season to plan your trip to different destinations in Mexico or the world.

But, when will the return to school be? The new SEP 2023-2024 school calendar indicates that classes begin next Monday, August 28; so the last day that students rest is Sunday, August 27.

