French football has many flaws. But the level of the quarries is high and allows the clubs to be fed with good footballers who, with their subsequent sales, inject large sums of money. Also, from time to time, cracks appear that dazzle the world. Right now there are two diamonds that shine more than any other French player and that promise years of glory. Called Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga and they are alike in precociousness and talent. However, their situation differs. Because if the striker needs to get out of the Paris Saint-Germain, the midfielder needs to stay in the Rennes.

Mbappé is stagnating at the club in the capital, he is not progressing and, even, many people on the other side of the Pyrenees think that he has lost enthusiasm and freshness. You need new challenges. Quite the opposite of Camavinga who is living in a perfect environment for him. Rennes are a friendly club, with certain ambitions but without the negative effects of excessive pressure. A kind of football incubator that is helping him grow, such as assuming fame. Last fall, it took several weeks to digest his first summons with France and he was many games lost on the field. So one more season at Rennes before signing for him Madrid it will come in handy. Him, and the white club.