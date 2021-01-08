So, can you already say fascist? This qualifier should not be used lightly. It is not a broad term to define “people with whom you disagree.” It is not even synonymous with “bad political actors.” Mitch McConnell’s type of politics, in my opinion, has seriously hurt America; but cynical legislative maneuvers are not the same as threatening and fomenting violence, and I would not call McConnell a fascist. Yet Donald Trump is in fact a fascist, an authoritarian willing to use violence to achieve his nationalist and racist goals. And so are many of his followers. If anyone had any doubts about it, Wednesday’s assault on Congress should have dispelled them.

