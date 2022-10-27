In all governments there are differences, in all there are groups, characters, conflicting proposals. Whoever thinks that there is any homogeneous government is mistaken, not even in the most iron-fisted party dictatorships. Anyone who doubts it should see how badly it went for the former president of China, Hu Jintao, abruptly removed from the place he occupied alongside the one who has consolidated absolute power in that country, President Xi Jinping, as soon as the congress closed. of the CCP.

What distinguishes democracies from dictatorships, whether they are of the right or the left, is that in dictatorships these differences can be resolved in a more or less civilized way (what better example than the fall of Liz Struss and the arrival of RishiSunak in the United Kingdom). Kingdom) while in dictatorships or populist authoritarian regimes they end in purges that lead to jail, exile or firing squad.

That is why the strong differences that are exhibited in the López Obrador administration draw so much attention, in a much more stark way than in previous years. The President wants to execute a succession in the old PRI style, with covers and everything, to be able to deceive with the truth and decide for whom he had already decided. The problem is that he added a component to it, early succession, which is harming the entire process, including government decision-making. And as the regime continues to be democratic but exhibits more and more authoritarian traits, in a government team that has almost run out of moderates, this process also seems to serve as a sort of purge within the movement. The problem is that in the end no one will end up having total control of that process, not even President López Obrador.

I don’t know what audios against Ricardo Monreal took night on Los Martes del Jaguar, against Monreal, Governor Layda Sansores, but it is shameful that a public official is using those instruments, illegal by definition, such as telephone recordings, to carry out political blackmail . For now, we already know that, since Monreal is not one-armed either, tomorrow he will give him a dose of his own medicine in Los Miércoles del León.

The incredible thing is that no one stops this pounding, as if the intention were the opposite: they seek, the old Marxists would say, many of them today in government, to “sharpen the contradictions”, thinking that in this way they will have a “jump in quality”. What they never learned, because very few read the classics, is that this leap in quality does not necessarily mean that the result ends up being beneficial to their cause. All the governments that have bet on “sharpening the contradictions” have ended up in at least oppressive and authoritarian regimes: there are Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, today it is the card of Vladimir Putin and even that of Xi Jinping and many others.

Because otherwise, the one who would have had to come in to calm the waters, to look for agreements, to do what no other instance of the government does today, should be the Secretary of the Interior. But Adán Augusto López decided from one day to the next, in an act almost of political transvestism, to go from being the conciliatory official with whom one could negotiate and reach agreements to become a machine of increasingly harsh statements against his opponents, some of them frankly disproportionate, few like the one that “Mexicans from the south are more intelligent than those from the north” or that the civil force of Nuevo León (a good police institution, “only serves to take care of the Oxxo”).

Already in the role of candidate (although I believe that his real goal is in the party, but that is another matter) his role as Secretary of the Interior is diluted. Can you imagine any opposition governor or legislator going to negotiate today at the Interior? The idea is to “sharpen the contradictions”. That is also why the idea is to break ties with Monreal, force him to define himself.

All this affects other areas. Raquel Buenrostro did not even let Tatiana Clouthier’s team take her belongings, which she completely displaced from economics. The governor of Baja California initiates proceedings against officials of the government of Jaime Bonilla, only protected, himself, by the jurisdiction, and that includes the one who was the current head of office of Alfonso Durazo in Sonora. The first to denounce relations with the narco of the Puerto Vallarta official assassinated in Guadalajara, related to high levels of the ruling party, Salvador Llamas, were morenistas.

The most careful observers see in Adán’s statements on the military issue, especially that of a military candidate for the presidency, a way of bringing the army back into an issue in which the armed institution definitely does not want to be. Add Ayotzinapa and the declaration of the new special prosecutor, Rosendo Gómez, very close to the secretary, that he could open proceedings against more soldiers; the decision to make the incumbents of Defense and Navy appear in the Senate without being able to speak in order to make them the target of all opposition and the very differences between the two arms, and we have the perfect breeding ground to “sharpen the contradictions”, but above all the internal ones.