The way in which each person manages his or her money is subject to numerous personal factors: finding a new job, a salary increase or receiving an inheritance can be decisive when deciding to take out a deposit, invest or buy a home. But decisions about personal finances are also influenced by external circumstances, including: the evolution of interest rates It seems to be the most decisive, as it completely alters the profitability that can be obtained from savings or the interest bill when purchasing a house.

That is why the economists of the European Central Bank Evangelos Charalambakis, Omiros Kouvavas and Pedro Neves have tried to answer this Thursday in the blog of the entity to a question: do people with high and low financial education react the same to ECB’s changes in the price of moneyThe conclusion is no: the former adjust their perceptions “more quickly” than those who are less knowledgeable. And that allows them to better determine whether it is a good time to borrow or to save.

To arrive at this thesis, the bank studied the monthly responses of some 20,000 people to the Consumer Expectations Survey (CES), which collects information on perceptions about the optimal time to make financial decisions (such as saving and borrowing) and expectations about interest rates. It divided the participants into two groups based on their answers to three questions: those with “high financial literacy” and those with low financial literacy.

Once segmented, the results show that while both had similar expectations of rate increases, their answers to questions about whether it was a good time to borrow or save differed. While those with high knowledge strongly changed their mindset in line with rate increases, reducing their perception of the attractiveness of taking out a mortgage from over 50% in January 2021 (when rates were at 0%) to just over 10% at the end of 2023 (when the price of money had already reached its peak of 4.5%), the same did not happen with the group with the lowest financial education, which barely moved from 30% on the first date to just over 20% on the second.

Something similar happens with the answers to the question about whether it is a good time to save. In the group with the highest financial education, only 20% answered affirmatively in January 2021, when the price of money was at historically very low rates and, therefore, neither banking nor other conservative products such as Treasury bills offered hardly any profitability, compared to 45% at the end of 2023, more than double, when there were alternatives to place savings receiving interest in exchange. In those with less financial knowledge, the change was barely noticeable in those two years in which monetary policy was turned upside down, with only 35% to nearly 40% supporting the statement that it was a good time to save growing.

The analysts’ conclusion from these data is clear: “Households with more financial knowledge adjust their savings and borrowing decisions much more quickly and widely than those with less financial knowledge, although the dynamics of interest rate expectations are similar in both groups.”

The analysis is not a pointless academic exercise. And it has two-way consequences: on the one hand, it suggests that better financial education will allow consumers to protect themselves from the negative effects of rate hikes, by trying to encourage borrowing in times of cheap money in order to pay less interest, and in turn encouraging savings when they can receive more returns in return.

On the other hand, ECB experts point out that improving financial education “could have the potential to support the translation of central bank policies into consumer action.” In other words, it would make rate hikes and cuts more effective because there would be a larger number of people doing exactly what the ECB wants: consuming less when the economy overheats due to inflation, and reaching more into their wallets when there is a threat of recession and prices are well below its 2% growth target.

Follow all the information of Five Days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda