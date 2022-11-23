The time has come for Spain, the time to compete, which is the minimum required for Luis Enrique’s group, convinced of the bone of his own. The latest events, Euro Cup and League of Nations, accredit the pulse of a selection of author, Luis Enrique, but the World Cup has a higher graduation. As the first challenge, Costa Rica (5:00 p.m., La 1 and Gol Mundial-Movistar). Both teams have never met in an official match.

The ticos, and some relatives from the World Cups, to which they attend for the sixth time since 1990. The team of the eternal: ex-madridista Keylor Navas (35 years old, 107 caps), former sportsman Celso Borges (34 and 156) and the captain, Bryan Ruiz (37 and 148). A team with a certain amount of grounds that twice passed a first phase, reached the round of 16 in Italy 90 and the quarterfinals in Brazil 2014. The Argentine world skid, a warning for La Roja that faces the tournament with 20 rookies among the 26. The average age is 25 years and 312 days.

Training of the Spanish team, this Tuesday in Qatar. Jaime Villanueva

Opposite Costa Rica, the Spain that Luis Enrique emphasizes, the main motto of a group well wrapped in his figure. A technician determined from day one to sew an outfit that reflects his model. He never wanted to limit himself to selecting the best, but the best of him. In the absence of great soloists on the Spanish scene, the Asturian coach has opted for a format in which the collective prevails, the cohesion of the group. For this he never cared to affiliate a substitute or give vidilla to the first to cadets like Ansu Fati or Gavi. Little by little, Spain has defined its backbone, with footballers like Unai Simón, Laporte, Busquets and Morata, who have been joined by Pedri after overcoming the physical problems of last year.

Everyone is expected this Wednesday in the Spanish debut and Luis Enrique himself as World Cup coach. “I’m taking it naturally and having spent a short time concentrating benefits us, because when you’ve been there for two or three weeks, too much energy accumulates,” the coach said on Tuesday. The Asturian can choose between the 26, once Carvajal, Morata and some others have overcome colds, a consequence of local excesses with air conditioners. Luis Enrique also confirmed the discharge of Hugo Guillamón, a pivot in the midfield cabinet that the coach has preferred to prove as the center back that he was years ago.

What he said nothing about the staging was the possible alignment, although the inalienable 4-3-3 is taken for granted. It is presumed that Carvajal and Jordi Alba will occupy the wings, and Gavi or Koke will ally with Busi and Pedri in the axis. For the pythonesses, it remains who helps Laporte in defense —he can delay Rodri, tie the knot to another left-handed like Pau Torres or raise with Eric García.

The same uncertainties at the ends, with opponents like Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Ansu Fati, Yeremi Pino, Sarabia and Asensio. The battery is wide and it is even possible for the coach to give up the most natural striker, Morata, a position that he has already granted on occasions to Ferran, Olmo and Asensio.

In its 15 World Cup debuts, Spain has sealed four wins and seven losses. It is true that one of them, against Switzerland in 2010, was the prologue of the largest Spanish summit. In Qatar, the first stop will be at the Al Thumama Stadium, on the outskirts of Doha. An enclosure for 40,000 spectators released on October 21, 2021. It has a circular design that evokes the gahfiya, a traditional wool cap among the Arabs. After the World Cup, it is expected to reduce its capacity by half and the upper area will be used for hotels. In Qatar, everything in style.

