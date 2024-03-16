EThere is hardly a more perfect stage for egomaniacs in the world of sport, which is not short on pretty perfect stages, than the tennis court. In general, there is hardly any other place where the sometimes annoying complexity of human beings as social beings is minimized as effectively as in tennis.

The setting is so reduced that only the existence of the double line on the field reminds us of the possibility of a somewhat socially enriching form of competition. Or possibly just the existence of fellow human beings. The life? Reduced to the max. The figure behind the net against me. And me against myself. And because there is no setting that couldn't be made a little more egocentric with the prospect of a lot of money, man invented the professional tour. And the television rights.

Because of the money and the television rights for which the money flows, but which also requires games to be played that are broadcast, Andrea Petković will land in Australia in January 2021. It is the beginning of the end of her career as a professional tennis player.



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









The starting point of a path out into life, into complexity, into the entire spectrum of human interaction. Out of a professional sport that has rationalized away human fallibility through an invention called Hawkeye, into a life where the score is not announced by the referee after every winner and mistake.







Torments of quarantine

Back then, three years ago in January, Petković didn't want to leave the business. At that time she wants to attack again. But back then it was mainly Corona. The pandemic-compliant Australian Open is to take place in Melbourne. The television rights. The money. For Petković this also means quarantine in the hotel. When the toilet cistern leaks, tools are left outside the door half an hour later. Welcome to life.

It is not surprising that Andrea Petković uses experimental setups such as pandemic, quarantine hotel (with boyfriend) and water damage in a narratively profitable way. Her first collection of stories, “Between Fame and Honor Lies the Night” from the pandemic year 2020, was too confident for that. The narrator, Andrea Petković, is also too gifted with humor for that. Much more interesting are the fundamental questions that accompany her in the now published book “Time to Get Out” as she looks for the door out of her tennis career. Is this even worth it, this life? Parts of the answer might unsettle you.



Andrea Petković: “Time to get out of here”. Kiepenheuer & Witsch, 224 pages, 23 euros.

:



Image: Kiepenheuer & Witsch



And it’s not just “hopeful talents” (Petković) who are carried away by the complexity-reducing drug sport. The money paid for television rights speaks for itself. People want to see that. And if you want to know how much many people – well, mostly men, whose physical performance is increasingly declining – long to return to the simple world of competitive sports at any level, you can accompany fathers when they watch their offspring play sports.







But Andrea Petković is not a man. Andrea Petković lies in the bathtub and menstruates in the chapter entitled “April” of her book, which is divided into months. “Tears of powerlessness and pain stand in my eyes, a dregs of choking and degradation and shame.” Professional sports are to life as space is to earth? Everything so weightless, just in a tracksuit instead of a spacesuit?

Young dreams. A male hypothesis. Petković takes it like a volley. Cramped in pain in the bathtub. This is the life of an athlete. That's gravity. That's the cycle. That's a problem.

This week the German Athletes Association published a statement. It says: “The results of our discussions make it clear that gender-specific training that takes the characteristics of the female body into account takes place very rarely or not at all.” That female athletes consistently take the contraceptive pill without gynecological consultation in order to suppress the cycle their trainers have no idea about cycle-based training. That they can't even talk about their rule. Taboo. Welcome to sports.

Her text, writes Andrea Petković, is an attempt to regain power over the narrative. If there is still hope for sport, for reporting on it, hope that things will somehow get better, then it is the tendency for male hypotheses to be dismantled and the narrative to be more feminine. As an athlete, says Andrea Petković, it was always about maintaining facades. As a narrator, it's about tearing down facades. She found the exit. Your narrative voice will probably move away from sports. That is not good news. For sports.