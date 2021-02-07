The excuse always becomes law for Heliopolis. They are on the target these days Joel Robles and Manuel Pellegrini. The Madrid goalkeeper, a savior against Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Cup and then against Osasuna in LaLiga, is blamed for not having stopped a shot during Thursday’s shootout against Athletic. He hardly ever stops them either, mind you, Jan Oblak. To the Chilean coach they criticize the change of Fekir, minutes before Raúl García forced the extension. How many coaches would have gone on the attack instead of try to keep a result like this, already touching the semifinals?

Universal science (the most, possibly) and therefore very diffuse, football is capable of admitting one thing as an argument and at the same time the opposite. Here is the proof: a whole Barcelona arrives at Benito Villamarín, full of morale also after the tremendous comeback against Granada, and there are those who think that no worse rival can come after the cup stick. But others defend the opposite: if it is lost today, the alibis from fatigue (Not 72 hours will have passed since the penalties with Athletic) and the great difficulty that the enemy presents. Everything to gain, therefore. And perhaps therein lies precisely the problem: in trying to cover up structural incompetence with small and diverse justifications.