Real Madrid has clear intentions to continue with the renewal of the squad for 2024, in the last hours and as it could not be otherwise, all the focuses have been placed on the possible arrival of Mbappé in the summer as a free agent, Well, the club will put its final offer to the French forward on its table on January 1st, however, Kylian is not the only objective that the team from the capital of Spain has.
For more news about signings at Real Madrid
In the minds of the sports area lives the intention to end Ferland Mendy's time and renew the left back and today the board only has one name on the list of options, it is Alphonso Davies, who is an expressed wish both of Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez. Now, the time to choose is about to come for the Canadian team, as he has the latest renewal offer from Bayern Munich on his table.
Bayern Munich has made a final renewal offer to Davies, offering a salary of 10 million euros plus bonuses for the Canadian player, a figure that is close to what he demanded. Now, the defender will have to make the decision for him, since he knows that Real Madrid can undertake the purchase of him in the summer, however, the club offers him a lower salary than what the Bundesliga champion puts on the table. Accepting the Bavarian contract is forgetting Madrid, rejecting is practically being in Spain the following year.
#Time #decide #Alphonso #Davies #renew #Bayern #sign #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply