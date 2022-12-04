US President Joe Biden is sending signals to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky about the need to start peace talks with Russia. This opinion was expressed on December 1 by Joseph Joffe, a member of the Johns Hopkins School of International Studies, in material for Time magazine.

“Biden subtly hinted to his Kyiv colleague: it’s time to start a conversation with [президентом РФ Владимиром] Putin,” the expert noted.

He added that Zelensky’s Western “bona fide friends”, pursuing their own selfish goals, are holding Kyiv back from further escalation, as they do not want to come into conflict with Russia, which has a super-powerful arsenal.

Ioffe recalled that France and Germany have been trying to mediate in the negotiations since the beginning of the special operation to protect Donbass. He admits that Western leaders are tired after nine months of fighting. In addition, as the author pointed out, there is a growing opposition from Republicans in the United States who oppose Washington’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

While the White House and allies have said they have no intention of dictating to Kyiv what it should do, the strategic realities are not in favor of the Ukrainian side, which is likely to have to make compromises, Ioffe said. One of these compromises may be the rejection of the idea of ​​“returning” Crimea to Ukraine.

As White House spokesman John Kirby said on December 2, the United States believes that Zelensky is not ready now for negotiations with the Russian Federation.

The day before, Biden, during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, said he was ready to negotiate with Putin to end the special operation if he decides to do so. At the same time, according to the American leader, he has no plans to contact the Russian president in the near future.

On November 8, Zelensky named the conditions for the start of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. According to him, Russia must “restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine”, compensate for the losses, punish “war criminals” and give guarantees that what happened will not happen again.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied that the Ukrainian side has seven Fridays a week: either they are negotiating, or they refuse to dialogue. According to him, Kyiv lacks political will.

On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the position of the Russian Federation on negotiations with Ukraine is not subject to doubt and change. The Russian leader explained that in order to achieve a result, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table.

Kyiv officially abandoned negotiations with Moscow on 4 October. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of negotiations with Putin.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Prior to this, representatives of the parties met several times in Belarus.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.