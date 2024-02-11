However, Usher himself brought two stars into the discussion in an interview with the US news magazine “Entertainment Tonight”. “I'd be a fool if I said 'Yeah!' wouldn't play. It would be foolish to go all the way to Las Vegas – Jon's here, Luda's here – and say 'Yeah!' “Not to play,” said Usher. It is possible that the two rappers Lil Jon and Ludacris will be on stage alongside Usher at the Super Bowl.