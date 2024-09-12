Ciudad Juarez.– The pilot program of digital tests for obtaining driver’s licenses in Ciudad Juárez reduced the processing time for new drivers by 50 percent, reported José Castillo, interim head of the Department of Licensing.

Since the beginning of the first day of September, approximately 250 procedures have been carried out daily, which is equivalent to 2,800 licenses issued so far this month. This new system achieved a reduction in the total processing time, going from a maximum of three hours to just one and a half hours.

The introduction of this digital platform also allowed for immediate evaluation of the exams, which represents a major advance in the efficiency of the service.

“Previously, the entire process to obtain a driver’s license included several stages that could last up to three hours, including the review of documentation, the theoretical course, the written exam and obtaining the result,” Castillo said.

With the new digital modality, the course and the exam are done continuously, allowing the results to be available instantly, which simplifies and speeds up the procedure, he added.

The digital exam system allows citizens to take the exam immediately after completing the course, eliminating the waiting time previously required to receive results.

This improvement has been well received by users, who can now obtain their licenses more quickly and efficiently. In addition, this modality has increased the daily service capacity, allowing up to 250 people to be served in a single day.

“In terms of the infrastructure for issuing licenses, Ciudad Juárez has four dedicated printers, which has optimized the process of printing licenses,” said the state official.

A considerable improvement

Once the process has been completed and the required documents submitted, the license can be printed within two to three minutes, which represents a considerable improvement compared to previous times.

The pilot program, which began in Chihuahua and has expanded to Ciudad Juárez, has shown positive results in terms of reduced waiting times and improved customer service.

The implementation of this technology has allowed not only a reduction in the duration of the procedure, but also an increase in the efficiency of the system as a whole.

“Despite the progress, there are still aspects under development. For example, driving simulators, which are an important part of driver training, are in the process of being renovated,” said the official.

The departments involved are working together to rehabilitate the existing simulator or acquire a new one, which will allow continuing to offer practical driving courses alongside the theoretical exam.

In addition, “an improvement in the coverage of license printing machines has been observed,” he said.

Efficient coverage

In the state, there has been a good distribution of resources for printing, including support from other municipalities to serve more remote communities. In Ciudad Juárez, coverage has been efficient, contributing to a greater response capacity and faster service to citizens who need to renew or request a license for the first time.

“The success of the pilot program and the improvements in the licensing process reflect significant progress in modernizing administrative services related to driving,” said the state official.

“The implementation of digital technologies has not only optimized operational efficiency, but has also improved the user experience, reducing the time and effort required to complete licensing procedures,” he concluded.

