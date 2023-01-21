You picked up your new one electric car and you are about to load the battery at home in your garage? At what times of the day it’s convenient to recharge the electric car at home? When should you take theelectric energy from the counter? To understand all this, you must first know your contract and whether it includes ranges mono-hourly or two-hourly F23 or F1 F2 F3.

Electricity time band, two-hourly F1 F23

The band bi-hourly schedule includes two time slots.

F1goes from 8:00 at 7.00pm Monday to Friday

F23 In the case of domestic customers, the price of energy (or the price of the energy component) in the F2 and F3 band may coincide and cover the 7pm to 8am from Monday to Friday, all hours of the day on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Bands F1, F2, F3, electricity time band

F1 is the lband 1: active from Monday to Friday, from 8.00 to 19.00 excluding national holidays.

is the lband 1: active excluding national holidays. F2 it is theresecond band: active from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 to 8:00 And from 19:00 to 23:00 and the Saturday from 7:00 to 23:00, excluding national holidays.

it is theresecond band: active from And and the F3 it is the third band: active from Monday to Saturday from 00.00 to 7.00 and from 23.00 to 24.00; Sundays and holidays all hours of the day.

In this case the hourly rates are divided into three different ranges with different prices.

Time slots F1, F2, F3 electricity days of the week and times

When should you recharge your electric car?

In What times should you charge your electric car?To understand when it is convenient to recharge the electric car and at what times can you save on the cost of electricity it is absolutely necessary to know the type of contract signed with the supplier electric energy.

How to save on electricity costs?

The savings on the bill of the current therefore depends on the type of contract which essentially can be on band one hour, bi-hourly (F1, F23) oa bands (F1, F2, F3).

If you are only in the regime of “one-hour” the cost is the same at any time. If you have a rate instead bi-hourly then it is advisable that you are well informed about the different times of the bands F1, F23because it is convenient to draw electricity from the band F23.

In the case of time slots F1, F2, F3to save money it is better to charge the electric car in the band F3.

ENEL Energy meter

Electricity price bands F1, F2, F3

What is the price of kWh in the two time slotsand (F1 and F2-F3)? The electricity tariff is set every quarter by ARERA and changes continuously (Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment), this body deals, among other things, with electricity, gas and water tariffs.

The price charged by the operator is linked to the type of contract which can be at a fixed or variable rate (linked to the PUN). The cost of electricity is higher in the F1 range and lower for the F23, F2 and F3 range.

The energy consumed is accounted for in the bill under the item “Expenditure on energy material”.

In the F2 and F3 range, electricity costs less

3 kW current meter characteristics, how much does it hold?

The new electronic meters, current meters, allow, for an unlimited time, the availability of a power up to 10% higher compared to the committed power, signed at contractual level.

For example, for a 3 kW contract it is possible to withdraw without time limits up to 3.3 kW. Also, if you exceed i 3.3 kW, you are given the option to withdraw up to 4 kW for at least three hours. If a power greater than 4 kW is drawn, the device for controlling the supply of electricity is triggered within two minutes.

This means that you can safely upload to 16A.

New Enel electricity meter

Electric car charging at home with photovoltaics to save money

Electric mobility will have a real positive impact on greenhouse gas and pollutant emissions only if the energy for recharging the batteries comes from renewable energy sources. The simplest solution for those who want an electric car to recharge in their garage is certainly the installation of a photovoltaic system on the roof of your home or on a shelter to cover parking spaces.

With this solution, if you are careful to consume the energy produced by the photovoltaic modules instantly (self-consumption), you can recharge your electric vehicle at no cost. Obviously the recharge with self-consumption from the photovoltaic system it must take place during the daywhen the plant produces energy which will thus be directly stored in the batteries of the electric car.

With photovoltaics, electric car charging is free

The electricity produced by a photovoltaic system and consumed directly allows you to reduce costs of the variable components of the bill such as energy quota, network charges and related taxes such as excise And VAT.

In this way, the investment will also return more quickly, among other things cheaper today than in past years thanks to the lower prices of the components and the state concessions (IRPEF credit, 110% bonus).

You may also be interested in this content

How much power do you need to recharge at home?

Recharge your electric car at home with a 3 kW meter

How to increase the meter power from 3 to 6 kW for free!

How much does it cost to recharge an electric car

All about charging electric cars

Electric car charging rates

CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME

Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article Time slots F1, F2, F3 electricity, how to save comes from newsauto.it.

#Time #slots #electricity #save