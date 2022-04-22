In a blow to believers in time-restricted eating — a form of intermittent fasting in which people only eat during a restricted window during the day — researchers in China found that the method has no significant benefits compared to simple calorie restriction. in the fight against obesity.

“Our data suggest that restriction of caloric intake explained most of the beneficial effects of a time-restricted diet,” according to researchers at Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China.

+ “Sleep Diet”: Sleeping well boosts weight loss, says study

“In conclusion, the determinant of weight loss, as well as reductions in body fat, visceral fat, blood pressure, and glucose and lipid levels, depends on reduced calorie intake, regardless of the distribution of foods and beverages consumed over the course of a lifetime. day,” Alice Lichtenstein, director and senior scientist at the Tufts University Cardiovascular Nutrition Laboratory, said via email. She did not participate in the study.

The study, published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, divided 139 overweight to significantly obese adults in Guangzhou into two study groups that were followed for one year.

One group was instructed to limit their daily food intake to 1,500 to 1,800 calories a day for men and 1,200 to 1,500 calories a day for women. Men and women in the other group were instructed to eat the same amount of calories, but eat only between 8 am and 4 pm.

To track compliance, study participants were asked to keep food diaries and photograph all the foods they ate. By the end of the year, both groups had lost weight — about 14 to 18 pounds (6.4 to 8.2 kg) — but eating on a restricted schedule produced no significant difference in weight loss between the two groups. There was also no real difference in other markers of weight loss, such as BMI (body mass index, a popular way of measuring weight), waist circumference, body fat, or metabolic risk factors such as insulin resistance and blood pressure.

