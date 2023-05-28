Almost a year after its debut, the female group NewJeansmade by Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyeinwas named by the prestigious American magazine TIMEas “Next Generation Leaders”. The girl group formed by ADOR, a subsidiary agency of HYBE Corporation, debuted at the beginning of August 2022, with the release of the EP “New Jeans”, which sold more than a million copies, becoming the best-selling debut album of a female group of kpop in South Korea.

In its annual list of “Next Generation Leaders,” TIME Spotlights 10 Trendsetters and Pioneers“who lead the way to a better future”, NewJeans being the only K-pop group included.

“A year ago, nobody knew who NewJeans was,” said Chad de Guzman, a TIME reporter in Singapore. “But since releasing their first music video in August 2022, the nascent K-Pop girl group, which is run by record label ADOR, a subsidiary of South Korean entertainment giant HYBE, has launched the boy band BTS to international acclaim, has already reached worldwide milestones even faster than their biggest counterparts in the industry.”

In the article that Chad de Guzman wrote for TIME, he mentioned that two of NewJeans’ singles stayed on the Billboard 100 for five weeks this yearand in March, the band became fastest korean act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, in just 219 days“despite having released only a handful of songs, this August, NewJeans will become the first K-pop girl group to perform at Lollapalooza.”

It also points out that the popularity of NewJeans It’s not exactly surprising, as ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin was once responsible for the branding of many enduring names in the K-Pop world such as SHINee, EXO, and Girls’ Generation. “Now running his own label, Min has spoken of breaking the industry’s established expectations, which resonated with the members of NewJeans. (The band name is a pun on ‘new genes’as in the next generation of K-Pop, and the timeless style of denim)”.

