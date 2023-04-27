Decision takes effect from June 1, 2023 and also applies to the 100-year collection of all editions of the publication

The CEO of Team, Jessica Sibley, announced this Thursday (April 27, 2023) that the North American magazine will stop charging for access to the digital version. As of June 1st, readers around the world will be able to read the content published on the publication site.

Issues of the magazine published since 1923 can also be accessed by readers free of charge. The announcement was made during the 17th edition of the “TIME100 Gala”, an event that celebrates the list of the most influential people in the world.

According to Sibley, the Team has the mission of offering reliable and quality content to the greatest number of people. “We fundamentally believe that access to reliable information is a global imperative and must be available to all humanity”he said.

In her speech, the CEO of Team also spoke about the transformation and digital inclusion of the magazine. He said Verizon President and CEO Hans Vestberg was one of the inspirations for creating more inclusive digital content.

Sibley also announced that the publication reached, on this Thursday (April 27), an audience of 105 million people. According to the CEO of Teamthis was “the greatest in history”. The magazine also reached 1 million subscribers worldwide.