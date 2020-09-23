The world’s most prestigious magazine TIME has released a list of the hundred most influential people of the year 2020. In this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been given a place once again. Apart from US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi is among the two dozen leaders who have been included in this list.

This list is released every year by Time magazine, which includes people influencing the world while working in different fields. PM Modi is the only Indian leader in this list. Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has also been included in this list.

The 82-year-old Bilkis, also known as Dadi, who came to the discussion in Shaheen Bagh, has also been included in 100 influential people. Professor Ravindra Gupta, who played an important role in getting HIV free from a patient in London last year, has also been included in this list. The patient from London is the only other patient in the world who has become HIV free.