The world’s most famous and prestigious Time magazine has once again included PM Narendra Modi in the list of 100 most influential people in the world. He has been included in the list of powerful leaders like US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Chinping. Of the 100 influential people in the world, nearly two dozen are from the field of politics, of which Modi is the only Indian leader. However, Time magazine has made scathing comments against PM Modi.

Time magazine editor Carl Vick has targeted PM Modi fiercely. While stating that PM Modi is against Muslims, the magazine has even said that almost all the Prime Ministers of India have been from Hindu community with 80 percent population. It alleges that the BJP government has abolished pluralism in India.

Also Read: Shaheen Bagh’s ‘Dadi’ Bilkis, who joins 100 world’s giants

Time magazine has written about PM Modi, “In fact, fair elections are not important for democracy. It only shows who got the most votes. More important is his authority who did not vote for the winner. India is the largest democracy in the world for more than seven decades. Its population of 130 crores includes Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and people of other religions. All live together in India, which was praised by the Dalai Lama as an example of harmony and stability. ”

It further states, “Narendra Modi has put all these in doubt. Although almost all the Prime Ministers of India came from a Hindu community with 80 per cent of the population, only the Modi government ruled in such a way that the rest did not care. Elected at first with the popular promise of empowerment, his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party rejected not only excellence but also pluralism, particularly targeting India’s Muslims. The epidemic crisis became an excuse for strangulation. And the world’s most vibrant democracy has fallen into deep darkness. ”

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s name in Time magazine’s Top-100, Deepika praised

Earlier in May 2019, Time magazine placed PM Modi on the cover page and declared it as the ‘Divider in Chief of India’. There was a lot of controversy about this article written on Modi just before the election, which was written by Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and Atish Taseer, son of Pakistani leader and businessman Salman Taseer. However, the same magazine also said in an article that no other Prime Minister did as much as PM Modi has united India. The title of that article was “Modi is Unite India Like No Prime Minister in Decades.” This article was written by Manoj Ladwa.