Taylor Swift named Time Person of the Year, beating Putin and Xi Jinping

The American magazine Time named the popular singer Taylor Swift “Person of the Year”. About it reported on the publication’s website.

The songwriter and performer became Time’s Person of the Year, beating out Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British King Charles III, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other contenders.

In a piece dedicated to her on the Time website, it is noted that Swift’s achievements as an artist “are so numerous that it seems almost inappropriate to list them.” “As a pop star, she ranks with exquisite company: Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Madonna; as a songwriter, she has been compared to Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Joni Mitchell,” the article says. It also emphasizes that Swift has built a business empire, according to some estimates, worth more than one billion dollars.

In 2023, according to Time, the singer has become the main character in the world. “This year, she has perfected her craft—not just as a musician, but as the leading storyteller of the modern era,” the magazine said.

In 2022, the title of “Person of the Year” was received by the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. In 2021, the winner in this category was American entrepreneur Elon Musk.