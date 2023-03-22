How much screen time is too much screen time? Tiktok set a default limit of 60 minutes for everyone under 18 years of age. Other networks and operating systems also have similar functions and leave it up to users to be notified when the self-imposed time limit is reached. However, despite the best intentions, these tools can have an adverse effect: instead of reducing it, they may even increase it.

is what it suggests a preliminary study carried out by American researchers from Duke and Delaware universities on the effectiveness of setting time limits on social networks or video games. In one of the experiments, participants used TikTok freely, and after a few days, they were asked to set a daily limit for themselves within the app. The results showed that, on average, users spent 7% more time the day after setting the limit, which most set at 60 minutes.

The researchers compare this contradictory effect with the one that occurs when a person establishes a budget to spend on non-essential things, such as clothing or leisure. When deciding to spend a hundred euros a month on clothes, there is a tendency to spend it completely and even a little more. This happens because it is intuitively understood that such a budget is reserved for that action, so it does not generate a sense of guilt when using it. And overcoming it “will cost less psychologically,” explains the study. In the same way, setting so many minutes or hours for TikTok or Instagram influences the user to think “I have this time for this activity” and, consequently, they will be more willing to dedicate it.

limit or reduce

In addition, the investigation details that having more information about a certain custom is not enough to modify it. As well as just register physical activities either calorie intake they are ineffective for losing weight; monitoring the time hooked is not enough to change digital habits.

So there is no point in setting those limits? “It’s a provocative question,” says Jordan Etkin, a professor at Duke University and a researcher on the study. As she explains, it’s not that these tools don’t help, but they aren’t enough on her own. Etkin stresses that the motivation for setting these limits is an important factor in measuring effectiveness. “If your goal is simply to avoid excessive periodic amounts, the limits should help you achieve it,” she told EL PAÍS by phone. However, if the goal is to reduce time spent, this strategy will only have a chance to be effective if you set low limits, such as less than 30 minutes per day.

Compared to the experiment participants who set 90 minutes per day on TikTok, those who chose around 20 had better control. “Even though sometimes you’ll go over the limit you’ve decided on and choose to continue rather than stop, those notifications would be helpful throughout the days to discourage you from spending so much time on that activity,” Etkin continues. However, the minimum limit that a TikTok user can set is 40 minutes. Therefore, it is best to look at mobile functions or other applications that allow you to set smaller amounts, such as 5, 10, or 20 minutes, which should restrict behavior more effectively. But there is another problem. If the person gets used to such notifications and starts ignoring them, he will totally lose his effectiveness.

The health psychologist José Tamayo Hernández believes that despite the greater collective awareness about the negative effects of spending too much time in front of the screen, perception does not always have an influence to control use, so that it does not interfere with other occupations. “It is very easy to ignore them if the person is not sufficiently motivated regarding the change in behavior and aware of the inconveniences that it is generating,” he details.

The mobile, far from hand

In addition to disabling the automatic notifications of the applications or deleting those that are not strictly necessary, Tamayo Hernández suggests other strategies such as not having the mobile phone physically within reach to carry out activities, mainly during those that require maintaining concentration, such as studying and working, or bedtime. When compliance with the self-imposed limit fails, the expert maintains that it is necessary to go beyond the functions of the screen. “Make the use of the mobile phone coincide with moments or situations that have a limited duration, such as the journey in transport, rest between scheduled activities, or the waiting time before an appointment time”, exemplifies the psychologist of the Activa health center .

Another approach is to seek to get off “autopilot” and pay mindful attention to your actions, emotions, and the context in which you find yourself from moment to moment. The goal is for the person to realize what they are doing (“I am entering Instagram for the fifth time in a row without looking for anything in particular”); what should i be doing (finishing homework); and how you feel (tired, sleepy and wanting to sleep). “We have so automated the behavior of accessing these applications and moving from one to another, that we barely realize how much time it takes us at the end of the day while we visit them,” says Tamayo Hernández.

And the big downside to being hooked to your mobile is all about the other things you might be doing that you don’t do. Professor Etkin talks about common smartwatch functions, such as those that remind people to get up. “It is not to stop doing something, but to start doing something. That could be interesting for time limits: framing, instead of stopping browsing TikTok, start doing something else, ”she underlines.

