A former member of the special forces of the US Navy, the so-called “fur seals” (special forces SEAL. – Ed), Daniel Swift died in the fighting in Ukraine. This was reported on January 20 by the magazine Time with reference to a representative of the US Navy.

According to the publication, Daniel Swift died on January 18. At the same time, he has been in “active deserter status since March 11, 2019.”

Time clarified that the US State Department confirmed the recent death of a US citizen fighting in Ukraine, but did not provide any further details about the circumstances of the death or the identity of the mercenary.

“We are in contact with his family and provide all possible consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, at this difficult time, we have nothing more to add, ”the publication quotes the words of a State Department representative.

According to the US Navy, Swift joined the SEALs in 2005. During his service, he received awards and decorations for his service in Iraq and Afghanistan. A representative of the US Navy said that he did not have information about how Swift ended up in Ukraine.

Earlier, on December 20, war correspondent Andriy Kots said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are suffering heavy losses against the backdrop of the death of Western mercenaries.

On December 12, the Russian Spring publication reported that the Russian military liquidated American mercenary Rebecca Maciorovsky during a special operation. The details of her liquidation are unknown. However, State Department spokesman Ned Price was unable to confirm this information.

On November 7, the NBC television channel learned that an American mercenary who took part in the battles on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died as a result of another clash. According to available information, Timothy Griffin, a native of New York State with the call sign Mockingjay, was in the Foreign Legion. His unit was defeated in the Kharkov region.

Prior to that, on October 13, CNN reported that US mercenary Dane Partridge died during the fighting in Ukraine. The US State Department also confirmed his death.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

