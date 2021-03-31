The space agency NASA has been taking pictures of the sun for more than ten years. This resulted in an amazing video.

Washington, DC – For more than a decade, NASA scientists have photographed the sun and put the images into a one-minute video. Every second of the clip represents a day.

Like the space agency Nasa on your website says the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has collected 425 million high-resolution images of the sun. In more than ten years, a data volume of 20 million gigabytes has come together.

Nasa took more than 87,000 recordings of the star between 2010 and 2020, and the agency published the clip on YouTube in the summer of 2020.

Sun shots: SDO takes pictures around the clock

So-called “solar flares” can be seen in the NASA video. From the sun (* FNP reported) permanent radiation and charged particles are sent into space, the steady flow of particles is also known as the solar wind.

During a solar eruption, the particle flow is concentrated in a limited area and is stronger than usual. The radiation and the particles can also hit the earth from space. The clip also shows that the activity of the sun is sometimes stronger and sometimes weaker in the recorded period.

The SDO has been taking photos of the sun all the time, but the attentive viewer will also notice that a few moments are missing. NASA explains this by recalibrating the instruments or by the fact that the earth or the moon have darkened the SDO.

Highly charged particles from the sun can negatively affect navigation and communication satellites and lead to failures. This is especially for astronauts* and flight crew dangerous.

The SDO takes pictures of the sun around the clock and can thereby improve predictions about space weather, the solar radiation. The NASA mission is supported by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) through an SDO data center at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS). *FNP is an offer from IPPEN.Media.