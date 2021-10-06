TIME IS UP PLOT

Time is Up, a film directed by Elisa Amoruso, tells the story of two teenagers, Vivien (Bella Thorne) And Roy (Benjamin Mascolo), which have very little in common, indeed they are completely the antipodes.

She is an excellent student, she excels in every subject, particularly in physics, and hopes one day to be able to enter one of the best American universities. Unfortunately, however, the young woman does not live her life to the full, convinced that happiness can be postponed to the near future and that the present must focus entirely on studying.

He is a problematic young man, who carries with him the weight of a trauma experienced in childhood, with which he is unable to deal and who returns promptly to torment him the next day.

Despite having opposite personalities, an accident will lead them to reflect on their life and get closer, to live the present without hesitation and fall madly in love with each other.