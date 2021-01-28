Before the transfer window closes again in February, wants Hertha BSC sign a new addition for the offensive, as sports director Arne Friedrich emphasized at the press conference before the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt. According to a report by kicker The Berliners are looking for a man for the head office after they have asked in vain about Xherdan Shaqiri and Ivan Perisic.
At least until the end of the season, Pal Dardai and Arne Friedrich will be in charge of Hertha BSC instead of the killed duo Bruno Labbadia and Michael Preetz. Closed, the two ex-professionals want and should free Hertha from the relegation battle and end the turbulent 2020/21 season in calmer waters, but at least one new signing is required.
We are looking for a candidate for the offensive who can act both on the ten and as a left winger, he said kicker. In this way, Matheus Cunha, the loud transfermarkt.de so far nine times as the left winger and only four times on ten, where he has played his real strengths, to be relieved.
“We check everything that is going on,” said sports director Arne Friedrich at the press conference on Thursday about the search for players, during which everyone involved wants to keep calm: “We have confidence in our squad, we stand by that. The team is training well. It don’t panic. ” The 41-year-old has a clear idea of what a potential newcomer has to do: “If someone helps us, we’ll be active again on the market. But he has to help us advance and know the league as best as possible.”
There are “one or the other player we have on the list and where we are going,” said Friedrich, but the sports director did not want to reveal names.
Again kicker reported, Hertha is said to have at least reached out to Xherdan Shaqiri and Ivan Perisic, but just like Papu Gomez, who switched to Sevilla FC, the old lady was unsuccessful.