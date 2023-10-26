EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

This year the process of the first global assessment of climate action (also known as the World Review (WB) of the Paris Agreement) concludes during the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. This time, the meeting occurs in the midst of an atmosphere of inequalities, mistrust and multiple tensions. While the summer of 2023, in the northern hemisphere, was recorded as the hottest with unprecedented fires in Canada, Greece and Hawaii, impacting thousands of people and affecting key ecosystems; In the southern hemisphere, in Argentina and Chile, the temperature dropped in a way never seen before. On the other hand, the new political, economic and social divisions due to the conflict in the Middle East add to the impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and anticipate a gray outlook for December.

That the presidency of the COP This year, carried out by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the main oil-producing and exporting countries, under the leadership of its Minister of Industry, who also heads one of the largest oil companies in the world, does not seem to provide a conducive environment either. to address climate change as it should.

At COP 28 there will be powerful interests from governments and public and private companies that in many cases advocate continuing to maintain a social, economic and financial system based on the production, trade and consumption of fossil fuels. The table, it seems, is not yet set to achieve a result that matches the urgency, scale and quality necessary to achieve the systemic and sectoral transformations that the planet demands.

However, in the midst of all this tide of adversity, some lights of hope appear. One is offered by science by stating that there is still a small window of opportunity to ensure a viable future, and that the decisions we make in this decade will have impacts now and for thousands of years.

The other, we hope to receive it forcefully from the World Balancewhich must provide short and medium-term responses and solutions that catalyze effective, fair and equitable international cooperation that considers the needs of developing countries and the most vulnerable communities, and promotes articulated work between Governments, the private sector, and financial institutions. international and civil society.

To honor the window of opportunity that we still have, at COP 28 a commitment to end the era of fossil fuels (its production, trade and consumption) and another to increase investments in renewable energies and installed capacity, based on a gradual and fair transition with local communities and populations that today depend on coal, oil and gas.

Developed countries, especially those in the G7, must demonstrate unequivocally that they will meet their commitments to reduce emissions and provide financing to the most vulnerable countries. You must also establish the how to transform agroindustrial systems based on monocultures and pesticides to regenerative agricultural practices and agroecological and agroforestry systems, thereby helping to stop and reverse land degradation and the loss of biodiversity and ecosystems. The announcements and alliances have already been made, therefore, it is imperative to know how they will be achieved.

70% of international cooperation funds are provided in the form of loans, which worsens the fiscal debt of developing countries and limits their ability to face the growing impacts of climate and avoid their associated damages and losses. Therefore, another result of the Global Balance or another way to correct the course of climate action must occur with the decision to promote mechanisms such as debt swaps for climate action and nature, as a way to address unsustainable debt levels in countries. Developing; and with this the commitment to advance the reform of the international financial system, including multilateral development banking, to ensure that investments are aligned with decarbonization and resilience.

At this time of so much destruction that we as humanity are going through, we must demand from the COP fair agreements, ambitious actions, approaches to solutions, transformative alliances and to avoid at all costs that the most important international policy space we have to confront to climate change is tainted by interests, above all, of the fossil fuel industry.