The possibilities of rescue successfully the 53 occupants of ‘KRI Nanggala-402’ were practically nil on Friday night. Desperate to face the enormous challenge of locating the submarine and plotting a salvage operation never seen before and in record time, Indonesian rescue teams fought a frenzied battle that grew increasingly uphill. Not even the massive operation deployed with the help of several countries managed to gain ground over time. The clock was ticking irretrievably and with it was exhausted the luck of finding the submersible’s crew alive, which only had oxygen left until 3 a.m. local time (8 a.m. in Spain).

The realization that the search for ‘KRI Nanggala-402’ was increasingly close to becoming a tragedy came through the voice of the president, Joko Widodo, who instructed the country to pray while the Defense Minister, Prabowo Subianto, advised against the family members who harbored too much hope. In spite of everything, the loved ones of the crew were still clinging to the closest thing to a miracle, as was the case with Berda Asmara, wife of Guntur Ari Prasetyo, 39, who had sailed in the submarine for a decade. “We had a video call. He asked me to pray for him so that he would come home soon. He told my daughter to be obedient and to study, “he said, still without believing the macabre turn that events have taken.

Hundreds of military, 21 Navy ships Indonesia, two submarines and helicopters were scrambling to find any solid clues on the location of ‘KRI Nanggala-402’. The operations were concentrated in an area of ​​34 square kilometers around the place where a large fuel slick was located on Wednesday – hours after the disappearance – 100 kilometers north of the island of Bali. An unidentified “object” with a high magnetic charge was also detected Thursday night floating between 50 and 100 meters deep.

An Australian warship equipped with a sonar device and another helicopter joined the operation on Friday. The arrival of a second vessel sent by the Canberra authorities in response to the requests for help from Indonesia. Rescue ships from Singapore and Malaysia hope to join the work today as the United States dispatched “air assets.”

Colossal challenge



The tasks, however, are a colossal challenge as finding a lost submarine is rarely successful. This is demonstrated by what happened in 2000 with the ‘Kursk’ in Russia and with the Argentine ‘ARA San Juan’ in 2017, among others. And it is that these types of devices have been designed to be imperceptible, in order not to be detected by the enemy. Therefore, they need advanced sonar devices to try to detect any slight signal that a submersible can emit that does not emit heat or noise, unless the crew emits acoustic signals when hitting the hull to launch a distress message.

For added challenge, the Indonesian Navy believes that the submarine, built in Germany in 1977, would have sunk 700 meters after suffering a failure, predictably electrical during the static diving phase. The accident is estimated to have taken place shortly before a torpedo launch test, which were part of some maneuvers for which the press had been summoned. However, as the Navy has warned, if the ‘KRI Nanggala-402’ is really at such a depth it is most likely that the steel hull has already broken due to strong water pressures as it is designed to withstand maximum submersion. 250-500 meters.

Similarly, experts in underwater rescue such as the Australian and the Australian Frank Owen have specified that the operating limit would be 600 meters, with which it would be unfeasible to be able to descend to where it is suspected that the ‘KRI Nanggala-402’ could be found.

Natalie Sambhi, a security expert for the Indonesian Army, pointed out yesterday that even if the submersible were not at great depth, the challenges would be just as immense assuming that oxygen was running outIn the best of cases, today at 3 a.m. local time. “When you take into account the air levels for the actual number of crew members and the time it takes to locate, assess the recovery and then participate in it, the timeline seems even shorter,” he admitted.