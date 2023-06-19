with videoTime is running out for five people aboard a submarine that has gone missing. The submarine would take the quintet to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean to visit the wreck of the Titanic. They are expected to have only 70 to 96 hours of oxygen left as of Monday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A search operation is underway.



Last Friday, the crew departed Saint John’s, Canada on the Polar Prince, a support vessel that would take them to the Titanic wreckage. The famous shipwreck is located at a depth of 3800 meters, about 600 kilometers from the Canadian coast.

On Sunday morning, the submarine Titan began the two-hour underwater journey to the Titanic. An hour and forty-five minutes later, the boat lost contact with the Polar Prince. A search was immediately launched later that day. Incidentally, it would be unclear whether the Titan is still underwater. It is also possible that the submarine has resurfaced and is unable to make contact.

There would be five people on board, including British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding (58). This has been confirmed by Mark Butler, executive director of his company Action Aviation.

There are reports that Stockton Rush, the CEO and founder of Ocean Gate Expeditions – the company organizing the Titanic mission – is also on board the submarine. Frenchman Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 73, is said to be the pilot of the submarine, according to a post Harding posted on Facebook just before departure.

The last two passengers are Pakistani Shahzada Dawood (48) and his son Sulaiman (19). They belong to a prominent Pakistani family. According to the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old businessman is one of the richest people in Pakistan. “We would like to ask everyone to pray for their safety,” their family said in a statement.





Harding holds several Guinness World Records, including his flight mission One More Orbit, which set the world record for the fastest flight around the Earth. On social media, Harding spoke of "extreme conditions" to reach the Titanic. Due to weather conditions, the mission had only one chance to reach the legendary boat, Harding said.

CBS journalist David Pogue went on the same trip last year, he says on Twitter. According to him, the submarine also lost contact with the accompanying boat for some time, but it is unclear what exactly is going on. How close the craft was to the Titanic is not known.

Groups of tourists

A total of five people can join the submarine, including three tourists. According to its own website, the submarine has ‘life support’ for 96 hours, for five people. It is a small vessel with a simple interior. All passengers sit on the floor in it and there is only one toilet, according to the Ocean Gate Expeditions website. Normally the boat stays underwater for a day: two hours down, a few hours at the Titanic wreck and two hours back to the surface.

According to the same website, an eight-day expedition to the wreck costs $250,000. The company, which started the expeditions two years ago, calls it an 'opportunity to discover something truly extraordinary' in an advertisement. Submarine Titan is reminiscent of an 'aircraft engine' in terms of shape.

From the coast of St. John’s in Newfoundland, participants are taken to the large wreck. Scientists and tourists alike would venture the journey. Every occupant would have the opportunity to see the Titanic up close.



Titanic was considered unsinkable The famous ship Titanic would make its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912 from Southampton, England, to New York. The ship, considered unsinkable, was the largest ocean liner in operation at the time. But during the journey things went wrong: the ship hit an iceberg and sank. More than 1500 people died in the drama. In 1985 the wreck of the Titanic was discovered.