In Italy 18 thousand new cases each year of neoplasms of the uterus, ovary, cervix, vulva and vagina. Until February 10, it is possible to book a consultation with the experts within 72 working hours of the request

Have you just received a diagnosis of confirmed or suspected gynecological cancer? We are here to race against the clock with you! This is the objective of Together Against Time, the initiative promoted by the Oncological Gynecology of the National Cancer Institute of Milan (Int) for the rapid management of women with suspected or confirmed gynecological cancer: until 10 February it will be possible to book an oncological gynecological visit at the facility within three working days of the request.

In Italy 18 thousand new cases every year Gynecological malignancies are among the most frequent and least known malignancies among women. In Italy every year a total of 18,000 new cases are recorded: about 8,700 of uterine cancer, 5,300 of the ovary, 2,700 of the cervix and 1,400 of the vulva and vagina overall. Thanks to early diagnoses and new effective therapies, today it is estimated that around 230,000 Italians live with one of these diseases. Certainly, as with any type of cancer, time is an important factor: the earlier the disease is identified, the greater the chances of curing it and receiving less invasive treatments. Timeliness in taking charge of a gynecological tumor is a crucial factor and it is precisely with the aim of optimizing the path of patients that the "Together against time" initiative kicks off – underlines Francis Raspagliese, director of the Gynecological Oncology Unit of the Int -. We want to guarantee visits and consultations quickly to women with tumors of the female genital sphere. The Institute's specialists will guarantee evaluations within three working days: time is a determining factor in oncology, due to the impact it has on both the clinical and psychological aspects.

Therapies: specialized centers are needed Surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, drugs aimed at certain genetic mutations and immunotherapy: the treatments available against these neoplasms are numerous and can be very effective. It is also important to have surgery in centers with surgeons and oncologists with proven experience on the pathology in question because the statistics indicate that patients are treated better and live longer if treated in hospitals that treat large numbers of patients and that have been able to develop great experience in medical and surgical therapy and in which there are many clinical studies with innovative drugs to be proposed in the various stages of the disease . Scientific research and technological innovation are integral parts of an "all-round" management of the sick person, who is placed at the center of the diagnosis and treatment process – adds Raspagliesi. For this reason, the Institute wants to guarantee patients an increasingly high quality of care in the shortest possible time.

The initiative: how to book Together against time provides visits, consultations, ultrasounds and second opinions for women suffering from gynecological tumors (ascertained or suspected). To make a reservation, possible call the numbers 02-23902507 or 02-23903470from Monday to Friday from 8 to 16, until Friday 10 February 2023. The visits will take place between 30 January and 10 February 2023, within three working days of the request and will take place at the gynecology clinics of the National Cancer Institute of Milan (Via Giacomo Venezian, 1 in Milan), subject to acceptance by the patients at the CUP, Unique Reservation Center, with the prescription of their own doctor who must state the wording first gynecological visit. Attention to the patient is a cornerstone of the mission of our Institute, which has the objective of always guaranteeing the best therapies available in the oncological field, as well as the possibility of participating in clinical studies and in the search for new treatment opportunities for those with an oncological diagnosis – concludes Carlo Nicora, director general of the INT -. This initiative is fully part of INT's global approach to oncological disease, which starts first of all from the need to take a clear and correct preventive action.