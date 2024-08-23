AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/23/2024 – 12:23

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door on Friday (23) to a first cut in interest rates at the organization’s next meeting in September, news that has been long awaited by the markets.

“The time has come for a policy adjustment,” Powell said during his traditional speech at the Jackson Hole (Wyoming) central bankers meeting. “The direction is clear,” he added.

The president of the American central bank assured that his “confidence has increased in the fact that inflation is on a lasting trajectory returning to 2%”, which is the institution’s objective.

Until now, Powell had not given any indication of a date for a rate cut, a measure long awaited by the market because it reduces the cost of money and boosts the flow of funds into the economy.

The Fed raised interest rates to combat inflation. High rates make credit more expensive and discourage consumption and investment, thus reducing pressure on prices.

But in the first half of the year, inflation once again caused some scares.

Now, Powell has been blunt. “The pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks” between maintaining full employment and controlling inflation, the Fed’s two regulatory mandates.

In the very particular language of central bankers, Powell’s message indicates that the Fed’s monetary policy committee (FOMC) will act on rates at its next meeting on September 17-18, the last before the US presidential election on November 5.

On Wednesday, it was announced in the “minutes” – extracts from the Fed’s latest FOMC meeting – that “the vast majority (of members of that body) emphasize that, if the data continue on the expected path, it would probably be appropriate to ease policy during the next meeting”.

Wall Street was clearly reacting to the rally, with its key indicators solidly above 1% gains at 1430 GMT (1130 GMT).

– Changing balances –

“There is a good chance that the recent data has strengthened the stance of the ‘doves’ (as FOMC members who tend to be more concerned about the evolution of the labor market and favor lower rates are known) and calmed the ‘hawks’ (who are more focused on inflation and more orthodox, ed)” within the Fed, Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson summarized in an analysis note.

In particular, Wednesday’s revision to the figure for U.S. job creation in the fiscal year ending in March showed the labor market is in a weakening phase.

Preliminary information from the last fiscal year indicates that the US economy created 818,000 fewer jobs than the numbers considered so far.

This correction in the estimate represents a 30% reduction compared to the initial data of 2.9 million jobs created last March.

These figures suggest that “the economy continues to grow, but at a more moderate pace,” EY economist Gregory Daco told AFP.

– Employment, back on the radar –

Until now, data had shown a progressive weakening of job creation, but the new information, and a rise in unemployment to 4.3%, underlines the risk of it becoming a problem.

“We will do everything we can to sustain a strong labor market,” Powell said in Jackson Hole, a sign that jobs are once again on the Federal Reserve’s radar.

All analysts expect a rate cut in September, most by 25 basis points, although 40% expect a reduction of as much as half a percentage point. Powell did not provide details on the size of the change.