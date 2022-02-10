Home page politics

Haseloff on partial vaccination: “Time is getting tighter” © Day of German Unity

Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) does not see a good omen for general vaccination in view of the debates about the implementation of the corona vaccination requirement for the medical and nursing professions.

Magdeburg – “The federal government is responsible for whether this law can be implemented or not. How the opinion-forming process in the Bundestag on general vaccination will continue, I do not dare to answer conclusively at this point in time. But one thing is certain: If it is not possible to get facility-related vaccination requirements sensibly on the way, then I see little chance for general vaccination requirements, »said Haseloff of the German Press Agency in Magdeburg. “We want society to become more pandemic-proof, especially in areas that are particularly at risk, through vaccination than we have experienced in the past two years with too many illnesses and deaths,” emphasized the head of government. “The legislature, and that is the federal government here, must ensure that the law is applicable.” The health ministers and the federal states had asked the federal government for appropriate regulations. “I agree with the health ministers that we need nationwide regulations here. If they are not delivered, the law can hardly be implemented.”

Haseloff continued: “Time is becoming increasingly scarce. If there are no practicable solutions soon, there will understandably be a growing number of people who find it problematic or almost no longer realistic that this can be implemented accurately.» It cannot be that the health authorities are in trouble in the last link. “The legislator determines what he wants to achieve, and he must also make it possible for this to be implemented locally, especially when it comes to an encroachment on fundamental rights, on personal rights,” said Haseloff. (dpa)