For those of us who like to tell stories, it is a privilege to have a space to do it, here is one more: it is a chronicle in which the author, the narrative voice and the character are confused because in all three cases it is me. On February 24, I presented for the second time, together with Pilar Ortega and other women, my first film time in stone in the International Book Fair of the Palacio de Minería. There we met for twelve days to celebrate words, mine received an unexpected welcome: thirteen interviews, five with newspapers, two on television, five on the radio, and one in an electronic magazine. The sum of these digits does not represent the satisfaction that surprise gives, because to be honest, my pupils continue to grow when I read my name in El Universal or in the Chronicle or hear my voice alternating with that of Enrique Bustamante on Radio ACIR (88.9 FM). or with that of Miguel Ángel Quemain on Radio UNAM (96.1 FM).

That day, the Caballito Hall of the Palacio de Minería, with its fifty occupied stalls, left many outside who wanted to know what Tiempo en piedra is about: for them and others who may be interested, I stole some of the words of the wonderful women who presented my book. I start with those of my friend and teacher Silvia Molina who is a novelist, short story writer and author of books for children, young people and adults, and as if that were not enough, she is also a member of the Mexican Academy of Language since 2017: ” Let me tell you a little about Korina Calderón, whom I have known for a long time because we worked together in a creation workshop that I coordinated. As a good Sinaloan, she is open, direct and sincere, qualities that are sometimes scary and that others value. She is also tenacious, committed, versatile, supportive, determined, enterprising and full of will to finish the things she sets out to do. She entered the workshop with a little experience and came out better than her teacher in overcoming what she had learned: she did a master’s degree in literature at Casa Lamm and has written another novel ”.

At this point my surprise had already turned into emotion and it was necessary to swallow saliva to hold back the tears, it was possible because I supported myself in the looks of my parents and in that of my husband, in the smile of my friends and in the joy of all. This is what gratitude feels like. They will think that this column seems like a literary story like Time in Stone because the intrigue remains and they don’t know what it is about. I will make a second theft, the loot is a piece of the prologue written by another dear friend: Mónica Lavín, a biologist by profession as a writer and journalist: “The Valley of Mexico is in constant transformation. Since its founding as Tenochtitlan, the urbanization interacted with the landscape in different ways. From the lake to the mainland, from the valley to the mountains. Like any city, from the center it spread to the shores and it was in the second half of the 20th century that the flow of the urban sprawl met the flow of the petrified lava of Xitle in the south of the city. Time in Stone, a polyphonic story by Korina Calderón, is located at the vertex of time, at the confluence of these two spills, to listen to the voices of those who knew the stony rocks when they were being populated and who have now restored their visibility, their particularity .

I hope that with these brushstrokes of a painting that has already been finished, you will want to join me in the presentation of time in stone what i want to do in sinaloa. Soon the date.