Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that “the time has come” for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates as rising labor market risks leave no room for further weakness and inflation is on track to reach its 2% target, offering explicit support for easing monetary policy.

“Upside risks to inflation have diminished. And downside risks to employment have increased,” Powell said in a speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“The time has come to adjust policy. The direction to follow is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, evolving outlooks and the balance of risks.”

Referring to the two targets the Fed is tasked by Congress to achieve, Powell said his “confidence has grown that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2%” after rising to around 7% during the Covid-19 pandemic while unemployment is rising.

While Powell said the nearly 1 percentage point jump in the unemployment rate over the past year was largely due to increased labor supply and slower hiring, not increased layoffs, he was also emphatic that the Fed wants to avoid any further erosion.

The current unemployment rate of 4.3% is close to the level that Fed officials consider consistent with stable inflation over the long term.

“We neither seek nor welcome a further cooling of labor market conditions,” Powell said. “We will do everything we can to support a strong labor market as we move toward price stability. With an appropriate easing of monetary policy tightness, there is good reason to believe that the economy will return to 2 percent inflation while maintaining a strong labor market.”

New chapter

Powell’s comments are the closest he is likely to come to declaring victory over the surge in inflation that roiled the economy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rapidly rising prices prompted the Fed to raise its interest rate from near zero to the current range of 5.25% to 5.50%, the highest level in 25 years. It has been kept there for more than a year, even as the economy has defied frequent recession forecasts, inflation has slowed and economic growth has continued — the ingredients of a “soft landing.”

“While the task is not complete, we have made significant progress” toward restoring price stability, Powell said. The Fed defines price stability as 2% inflation, as measured by the PCE index. The index is currently running at an annual rate of 2.5%.

Powell is speaking at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming to a gathering of central bankers and economists that has become a global platform for them to shape views on monetary policy and the economy.

His comments largely cement a decision the Fed had already anticipated through earlier comments from Powell and the minutes of its July meeting, which said the “vast majority” of officials agreed that rate cuts would likely begin next month.

But its emphatic language now leaves no doubt that the Fed is opening a new chapter in monetary policy.

However, he didn’t go much further than that, describing how the Fed would be weighing its decisions from now on as it navigates an easing policy.

As in many of his previous Jackson Hole speeches, much of Powell’s talk was explanatory in nature, in this case recalling the combination of supply and demand shocks that caused inflation to spike early in the pandemic, why it persisted longer than he and other officials had anticipated, and how the reversal of those shocks allowed inflation to fall without much initial damage to the labor market.

Fed officials will present updated economic projections at their Sept. 17-18 meeting that will provide more detail on how they expect interest rates to move forward.

