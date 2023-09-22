Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2023 – 20:32

The Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) reacted to the overturning of the thesis of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this Thursday, 21st. The group that brings together 374 parliamentarians threatens to obstruct votes in Congress.

The president of the Agricultural Parliamentary Front (FPA), federal deputy Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), said that the ruralist group will adopt “all possible strategies” to ensure that Congress votes on projects that reissue the time frame for indigenous lands.

The announcement was made in reaction to the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which, by 9 votes to 2, decided to overturn the time frame thesis, according to which only territories occupied by indigenous people on the date of promulgation of the Constitution of 1988.

“Neither agendas in favor of nor against the government’s interest will not have our commitment until the right to property in the country is resolved,” said Lupion at a press conference on Thursday night.

“As for the issue of obstructions and regulatory strategies, we will adopt everything possible so that we can approve the PEC and resolve property rights”, he added.

According to Lupion, the ruralist bench cannot “passively accept this issue. It is a complete affront to everything we work for and Brazilian agriculture”.

Lupion also said that the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), know “what it means to have the FPA as enemies” and highlighted that the bench will “go to the last consequences” to assert the time frame thesis.

“Lira and Pacheco both know the influence and what it means to have the FPA as enemies. Arthur [Lira] has been an exceptional partner for us, Pacheco has fulfilled what he said to us, including the processing of the time frame. Let’s see if he will fulfill his commitment to send it to the plenary [o projeto de lei do marco temporal] after it is approved by the CCJ. We will go to the last consequences to win this battle”, he stated.

Lupion even mentioned the possibility of establishing a Constituent Assembly to evaluate the division of the Republic’s Powers. The president of the FPA criticized the Federal Supreme Court for the decision on the time frame and other cases. According to him, “a calendar was created against agriculture [no STF] and we cannot accept that.”

“The rope is so tight, the STF’s relationship with Congress is so difficult, that I wouldn’t be surprised by a constituent for the division of powers. Of course, it is an extremely extreme case,” she highlighted.

The deputy said that “decisions like this [do marco temporal]who are merely politicians, play for world progressivism and do not help at all.”

According to Lupion, by ending the time frame reference to only allow demarcations of indigenous lands occupied until 1988, the STF subverted the understanding it had been adopting on the topic. “This decision changed the STF’s jurisprudence on the subject. The time frame under no circumstances takes away the rights of indigenous peoples,” said Lupion. By 9 votes to 2, the Supreme Court understood that there is no time limit on indigenous occupation for the definition of a reserve.

Lupion called the Supreme Court’s decision “politician.” “I cannot understand that it was a fair decision with Brazilian society in mind. It was a decision much more in an attempt to be sympathetic to the current government and global progressivism than thinking about the reality of the Brazilian producer”, he stated.

According to him, after the STF decision, indigenous Paraguayans invaded properties in Guaíra (PR). “We predicted that there could be a negative vote for property rights in the productive sector. We have been warning about this for a long time,” he added.