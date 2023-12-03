Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/12/2023 – 18:06

The statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, demanding social mobilization against “foxes in the hen house” by admitting that he could be defeated in Congress in relation to the time frame on indigenous lands, provoked reactions in the Chamber and the Senate. If there was already an indication that Lula would have his veto overturned by the Legislature, the probability of this happening was reinforced.

The Agro Parliamentary Front, made up of 324 deputies and 50 senators, had the most incisive reaction. The group released a note this Sunday, 3rd, in which it says that Lula’s speeches during the Climate Summit (Cop-28), in the United Arab Emirates, “criminalize” members of the Legislature. Other parliamentarians heard by the Estadão they also criticized the president.

“Lula shows contempt for Congress and disrespect for his political choices. Subjugating the Brazilian people to the status of chicken coop is something typical of those who think they can do anything and control everyone”, said senator Marcos Rogério (PL-RO), rapporteur of the time frame in the Senate.

“It’s a speech with an authoritarian bias”, said deputy Mendonça Filho (União-PE). “It comes from someone who understands the Executive power as hegemonic. The same legitimacy he has, we have with Parliament. It is an attack on democratic foundations.”

The second vice-president of the Chamber, Sóstenes Cavalcantes (PL-RJ), also criticized the president. “Parliament is the representation of all the people, including those who lose the Executive election,” he stated.

For the agricultural bench, when criticizing the adoption of a time frame, a thesis that establishes that reserves can only be demarcated in areas occupied by indigenous people until the promulgation of the Federal Constitution, on April 5, 1988, the president “signals for the criminalization of rural production in Brazil, in search of perpetuation in power and a weak, dependent and corrupt democracy, incapable of seriously debating a topic that impacts thousands of Brazilian families”.

“In the warning made by Lula at Cop-28 about the rise of the extreme right in Brazil and around the world, it is clear that PT democracy does not achieve the multiplicity of opinions, freedom of expression and the future of Brazil, regardless of party, but as a nation”, wrote the FPA, in a statement. “Our policy is for Brazilians and for all other countries that depend on Brazilian production for food.”

At Cop-28, Lula met with Brazilian civil society entities and defended the participation of representatives of social movements in politics to occupy decision-making spaces.

“We have to prepare ourselves to understand that either we build a democratic force capable of winning the Legislative Power, the Executive Power, and carrying out the transformation you want, or we will see what happened with the time frame happen. Wanting a fox to take care of our henhouse is believing too much”, said Lula.

“Most of the time, Lula talks a lot of nonsense, but when he travels, he goes into turbo mode”, criticized José Medeiros (PL-MT), member of the FPA. “The problem is termites taking care of Brazilians’ money. What’s scary is Lula and the PT taking care of the country’s money.”

Lula vetoed the main points of the time frame, approved in the Chamber and the Senate. The bill was approved while the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled on the matter and declared the thesis unconstitutional on September 21st.

Senators took advantage of the vote on the proposal to criticize the STF and say that the premise of creating laws is up to the Legislature.

The vetoes still need to be analyzed in a session of the National Congress, which brings together deputies and senators. The vote has already been postponed twice. The last of them took place on November 23rd and was postponed. Voting on the agenda continues without a set date.

The vote has one of the most difficult quorums in the Brazilian Legislature: the absolute majority of parliamentarians must vote yes to overturn Lula’s veto. This means half plus one of all members of Congress – 257 deputies and 41 senators – and not just those present.

The president of the FPA, Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), has repeatedly stated that he has the necessary votes to overturn the president’s vetoes on the time frame.