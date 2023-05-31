Federal deputies approved on Tuesday (May 30, 2023) a new land demarcation rule

The MPI (Ministry of Indigenous Peoples) released a note in which it classified the approval of the time frame by federal deputies as a “legislated genocide”. The Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday night (May 30, 2023) the bill that establishes the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. The text now goes to the Senate.

According to the approved project, traditional lands subject to demarcation will be those occupied by indigenous peoples until October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution. After that date, the areas cannot be demarcated.

“PL 490 represents a legislated genocide because it directly affects isolated indigenous peoples, authorizing deliberate access to territories where people live who have not yet had any contact with society, not even with other indigenous peoples, and it is up to the Brazilian State to also act for the protection of territories where do these people live”, reads the MPI note.

In the social mediaMinister Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) stated that the PL is “a serious attack on indigenous peoples and the environment”.

“We continue to fight for life. Still in the Senate, we will dialogue to avoid negotiating our lives in exchange for profit and destruction. We will not give up!“, he wrote.

Read more about the timeframe:

The day was marked by protests by indigenous peoples and demonstrations by various entities against the project. In the morning, indigenous people who live on Pico do Jaraguá, in São Paulo, blocked the Bandeirantes Highway to protest.

“Withdrawing, for us, is not an option. We are going to resist, we are going to take a stand, and if they try to repossess any indigenous land, it is necessary to understand that they will have to take our lives. The territory is what we are. If we have to resist, if we have to fight, if we have to fall so that others can continue to fight, we will. Retreat, for us, is not an option. Regardless of any threat posed to our lives, there are more than 500 years under this violence, there are more than 500 years of this ignorance and it will not be in this generation, in my generation, that we will bow down”, said Thiago Karai Djekupe, leader of the Jaraguá indigenous land, to Brazil Agency.

The PM (Military Police) used gas bombs and water jets against the demonstrators.

The UN office (United Nations Organization) for Human Rights in South America released an alert demanding that Brazilian authorities “urgent measures in favor of these populations, in accordance with international human rights standards”. According to the agency, initiatives like this, by the National Congress, “risk the protection of indigenous peoples in the country”.

the international organization Human Rights Watch also expressed great concern about the time frame vote. In a statement, the organization said that “the Brazilian Congress should reject a bill that adopts an arbitrary time frame for the recognition of indigenous lands”.

Employees of Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) held a vigil in protest in the early afternoon.

With information from Brazil Agency.