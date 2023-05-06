The following are the dates of the main events in the coronation:
- 06:30 GMT: The doors of Westminster Abbey in London open to the parish. The music starts after an hour and a half.
- 08:10-80:45 GMT: Members of the Armed Forces line the Ceremony Road in central London.
- 08:55-80:30 GMT: Heads of state and representatives of foreign governments arrive at the church.
- 09:20 GMT: King’s procession begins. Charles and Camilla will accompany the bands of knights and musicians on the way to Westminster Abbey. The procession passes through The Mall, a wide street in front of the palace on which crowds will line.
- 09:25 GMT: Members of foreign royal families arrive at the church.
- 09:35-09:45 GMT: Arrival of the British royal family.
- 09:53 GMT: The King’s motorcade arrives and the church bells ring.
- 10:00 GMT: The coronation ceremony begins and lasts two hours.
- 11:00 GMT: Justin Welby will crown Archbishop of Canterbury Charles. Trumpets are played and guns are saluted at the Tower of London, across the capital, across the country, in Gibraltar and Bermuda, and on ships at sea.
- 12:00 GMT: The coronation procession will take off from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, with Charles and Camilla in the golden royal carriage.
- Prince William, Charles’s son and heir apparent, with his wife Kate and their three children, is in the first carriage behind Charles. Other active members of the royal family will follow suit.
- 12:45 GMT: Coronation procession arrives at Buckingham Palace. Charles and Camilla will go to the garden to receive a royal salute from members of the armed forces before joining other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
- 13:30 GMT: A flight show featuring modern and historical warplanes, after which the royals gather for an informal family lunch.
