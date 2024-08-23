Speaking at the annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the Fed chairman signaled a rate cut in September.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced on Friday (August 23, 2024) during the annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that he is preparing to cut interest rates in September. The information is from Associated Press.

“The time has come for politics [monetária] adjust“, he said in a speech. Referring to the goals Congress has tasked the Fed with achieving, Powell said he has increased his confidence that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2% after rising to around 7% during the Covid pandemic.

“The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks.“, he said. Powell also highlighted that inflation now appears to be under control, as the rate fell to 2.9% in July, 0.1 percentage point from the previous month.

In his speech, Powell also mentioned the slowing labor market and the unemployment rate.It seems unlikely that the labor market will be a source of elevated inflationary pressures any time soon. We neither seek nor welcome further cooling in labor market conditions..”



The Fed’s move, if carried out as suggested, could have positive implications for consumer lending, including mortgages and auto financing, with the potential to support economic growth and employment.

The president also emphasized that the bank makes its decisions based on data economic, without considering the political calendar, especially with the presidential elections in November.

Dollar fall

After Jerome Powell’s announcement this Friday (23 August), the dollar exchange rate in Brazil fell. The US currency was quoted at R$5.51 at around 11:50 am, a 1.36% drop compared to the Thursday (Aug 22), when it closed at R$5.59. It has been above R$5 since March 28.

The US benchmark interest rate has been in the range of 5.25% to 5.50% for 8 meetings. This is considered high, especially by US standards.

The impact of high interest rates on the dollar exchange rate is explained because higher rates in developed countries make the treasuries of these nations attractive to investors. Thus, there is a strengthening of the currency in relation to other nations. When the opposite occurs, there is a weakening.