President of the PT declares that investigation “is not persecution”; agents carry out warrants against supporters of the former president

The president of the PTdeputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that “the time of truth has arrived” after operation of Federal Police (Federal Police) this Thursday (8.Feb.2024) against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its allies. The former Chief Executive was given 24 hours to hand over his passport. The name of the operation (Tempus Veritatis) means, in Latin, precisely “time of truth”.

The agents carry out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures, such as the prohibition of maintaining contact with the others being investigated, the prohibition of being absent from the country, with the delivery of passports within 24 hours and suspension the exercise of public functions. Searches are carried out in 9 states and the Federal District.

“It is not persecution, it is the conclusion of a detailed investigation by the Federal Police under the supervision of the Federal Supreme Court, which uncovered the plot and its dirty skeins”declared Gleisi in his profile on X (ex-Twitter). For her, the time is now to judge and punish those “coup commanders”starting with Bolsonaro.

The president of the party stated that the narrative of alleged electoral fraud in the 2022 elections prepared the ground for “corrupt military” coordinate the demonstrations in front of the barracks that led to the extremist acts of January 8th.

The PF report sent to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), states that former president Bolsonaro received an alleged draft requesting the arrest of ministers Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes, from the Supreme Court, in addition to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).