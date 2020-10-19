Railways have changed the timing of three trains going from Gujarat to Bihar. According to Western Railway, the arrival and departure times of the three trains running from Ahmedabad division have been changed. Western Railway has also decided to run a special train between Rajkot to Secunderabad with special fare for the convenience of passengers in the upcoming festival season.

Pradeep Sharma, Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said that the time of arrival and departure has been changed at the Chhapuripuri station of Ahmedabad-Darbhanga clone, Ahmedabad station of Gandhidham-Bhagalpur special and Chhapuripuri station of Ahmedabad-Patna clone. Ahmedabad Darbhanga Weekly Clone Special The scheduled time of arrival / departure of Chhayapuri station from October 23 will now be 22: 14/22: 17. Earlier its arrival / departure time was 22: 01/22: 04. Similarly, train number 09451 Gandhidham-Bhagalpur special has been changed from 23 October to Ahmedabad station scheduled time of arrival / departure from 23: 15/23: 25 instead of 23: 05/23: 25 hrs. In return, train no 09452 Bhagalpur-Gandhidham’s scheduled arrival / departure time will be 02: 20/02: 40 instead of 02: 30/02: 40.

Train number 09447 Ahmedabad-Patna Clone Special weekly from October 28, the departure time from Ahmedabad at 19:30 instead of 19:45 and the scheduled time of Chhapuri station 21: 06/21: 09 instead of 21: 17/21: It has been done at 20 o’clock. Railways have kindly requested the passengers to pay attention to the changed times.

Festival special train will run between Rajkot-Secunderabad

Western Railway has also decided to run a special train between Rajkot to Secunderabad with special fare for the convenience of passengers in the upcoming festival season. Senior DCM Abhinav Jeff told that the train Rajkot-Secunderabad Express Special will depart from Rajkot at 05:25 am every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and reach Secunderabad at 10:30 am the next day. This train will run from 22 October to 30 November. In the return journey, Secunderabad-Rajkot special train will leave Secunderabad every Monday, Tuesday and Saturday at 15:15 in the afternoon and reach Rajkot at 19:00 the next day. This train will run from October 20 to November 28.

