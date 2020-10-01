A statue of the world famous wizard Harry Potter, whom Belarusian officials suspected of attempting to overthrow the existing government, has appeared on Leicester Square in central London.

Writes about it TimeOut.

It is reported that the work of the Polish sculptor Andrzej Szymczyk captures a scene from the movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at the moment when a Hogwarts student is playing Quidditch.

The bronze monument to Harry Potter is installed in Leicester Square in London near the Odeon cinema, where the film’s world premiere took place in 2001.

The sculpture with the “face” of actor Daniel Radcliffe will be part of the “Scenes in the Square” project, designed to celebrate the outstanding films of the last century.

As part of this project, which will stretch until July 2023, Bugs Bunny, Batman, Mr. Bean, Mary Poppins, Gene Kelly from Singing in the Rain, Paddington Bear and others have already been installed in Leicester Square.

Recall that a series of seven novels by British writer J.K. Rowling about Harry Potter, released in 1997-2007, was published with a total circulation of 400 million copies and translated into 65 world languages.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that “Harry Potter’s mother” – the famous British writer J.K. Rowling – many users have taken up arms on the web because of her new novel about private detective Cormoran Strike.

A photo: https://www.timeout.com/

66

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter